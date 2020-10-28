Narwhal Capital Management Has $4.59 Million Stock Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Narwhal Capital Management decreased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 21.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 79,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,420 shares during the period. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $4,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 77.6% in the second quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter worth about $31,000. 74.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE RTX opened at $56.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $86.36 billion, a PE ratio of 6.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.23. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $40.72 and a one year high of $93.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.16 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 11.59% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 23.00%.

RTX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Vertical Research raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. 140166 boosted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.35.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

