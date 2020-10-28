Narwhal Capital Management Has $405,000 Stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Narwhal Capital Management cut its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 298.5% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 45.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $110,000.

NYSEARCA VIS opened at $146.23 on Wednesday. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 1 year low of $89.88 and a 1 year high of $160.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $148.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.96.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

