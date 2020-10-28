Narwhal Capital Management Increases Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Narwhal Capital Management lifted its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 34.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,870 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares during the period. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Tatro Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 3.5% during the third quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 3.3% during the second quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,431 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. X Square Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 2.6% during the second quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 2,990 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 3.6% during the second quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 2,207 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 2.0% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 4,049 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 29.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

NYSE:WMT opened at $142.87 on Wednesday. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.00 and a fifty-two week high of $151.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $404.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.56.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The retailer reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $137.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.77 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WMT. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price objective (up previously from $145.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.46.

In related news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.55, for a total value of $12,286,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,610,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $232,783,175.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 752,085 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.20, for a total transaction of $103,186,062.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,323,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,553,595,176. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,011,690 shares of company stock valued at $138,850,587 over the last quarter. 50.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Story: Analyst Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.