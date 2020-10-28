Narwhal Capital Management Lowers Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Narwhal Capital Management trimmed its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,313 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 3,131 shares during the quarter. Target accounts for 1.5% of Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in Target were worth $9,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Target by 78.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,998,144 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $832,990,000 after purchasing an additional 3,081,398 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Target by 203.4% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,622,270 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $434,419,000 after buying an additional 2,428,400 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Target by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,602,806 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,349,215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041,534 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Target by 1,078.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,383,804 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $165,960,000 after buying an additional 1,266,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Target by 240.6% during the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,363,839 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $163,565,000 after buying an additional 963,461 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

TGT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Target in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. They set a “sell” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Target from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Target from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Target in a report on Thursday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.57.

Target stock opened at $157.03 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $90.17 and a 12-month high of $167.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $156.45 and its 200 day moving average is $131.32. The company has a market capitalization of $78.61 billion, a PE ratio of 22.66, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.85.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The retailer reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.74. The company had revenue of $22.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.11 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 30.25%. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Target Co. will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Target’s payout ratio is 42.57%.

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 100,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.11, for a total value of $15,311,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 247,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,876,198.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 4,471 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $719,831.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 157,789 shares of company stock worth $24,124,422. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

