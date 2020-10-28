Narwhal Capital Management Lowers Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Narwhal Capital Management cut its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,225 shares during the quarter. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in Diageo were worth $5,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEO. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Diageo by 586.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 309,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,578,000 after buying an additional 264,083 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Diageo by 7,500.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Diageo by 6.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,006,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,221,000 after buying an additional 187,251 shares during the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Diageo by 38.5% during the second quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Diageo by 66.8% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. 10.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DEO. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, August 14th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.00.

Shares of NYSE:DEO opened at $136.60 on Wednesday. Diageo plc has a 1 year low of $100.52 and a 1 year high of $171.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $136.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.19.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th were paid a $1.3623 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.45%.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

