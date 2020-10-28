Narwhal Capital Management Purchases 1,413 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Narwhal Capital Management raised its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,625 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,413 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin comprises about 1.6% of Narwhal Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $10,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 140.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 56.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 114 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 127 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 77.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Shares of LMT stock opened at $362.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $384.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $380.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $266.11 and a 12 month high of $442.53.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The aerospace company reported $6.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.07 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $16.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.14 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 182.05%. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a $2.60 dividend. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.40. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.74%.

LMT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $451.18.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

Further Reading: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.