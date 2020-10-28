Narwhal Capital Management Purchases 3,324 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Narwhal Capital Management raised its position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,719 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,324 shares during the period. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $1,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 157.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 817 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 427.5% during the 2nd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 881 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. 72.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LUV opened at $39.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.83 and a beta of 1.31. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1-year low of $22.47 and a 1-year high of $58.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The airline reported ($1.99) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.35) by $0.36. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 0.99% and a negative return on equity of 4.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. Southwest Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was down 68.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LUV shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Southwest Airlines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.10.

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a total of 747 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 101 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

