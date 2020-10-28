Narwhal Capital Management Purchases 3,836 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Narwhal Capital Management increased its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 45.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,230 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,836 shares during the period. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $6,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Fund Management LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 6.4% in the third quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors increased its stake in NVIDIA by 6.4% in the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,514 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 233.8% in the second quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 7,930 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,013,000 after purchasing an additional 5,554 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in NVIDIA by 3.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 317,927 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $172,068,000 after purchasing an additional 11,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in NVIDIA by 5.0% in the second quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,269 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. 68.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVDA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $475.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, September 14th. New Street Research downgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $400.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $528.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $518.64.

Shares of NVDA opened at $535.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $525.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $417.80. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $180.68 and a twelve month high of $589.07. The company has a quick ratio of 5.51, a current ratio of 6.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $330.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.51, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.55.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.21. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.93% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 35,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.04, for a total transaction of $19,403,073.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,725,974.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.84, for a total transaction of $48,984,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,370,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $671,374,704. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 212,654 shares of company stock valued at $110,671,595. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

