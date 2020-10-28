Narwhal Capital Management Purchases 857 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Narwhal Capital Management grew its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,119 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 857 shares during the period. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Altria Group by 243.9% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank increased its holdings in Altria Group by 495.0% in the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the second quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the second quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MO shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Barclays cut shares of Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.67.

NYSE MO opened at $37.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.51. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.95 and a 1-year high of $51.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.34.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. Altria Group had a positive return on equity of 109.11% and a negative net margin of 3.57%. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

