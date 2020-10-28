Narwhal Capital Management Raises Stake in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Narwhal Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,413 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares during the period. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $5,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in DraftKings during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in DraftKings during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in DraftKings during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. lifted its holdings in DraftKings by 146.1% during the third quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. 51.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 1,545,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.83, for a total transaction of $78,579,316.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:DKNG opened at $38.70 on Wednesday. DraftKings Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.85 and a 1-year high of $64.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.48.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $70.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.97 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that DraftKings Inc. will post -1.68 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of DraftKings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of DraftKings in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of DraftKings from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of DraftKings in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on shares of DraftKings in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DraftKings presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.09.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

