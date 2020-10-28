Narwhal Capital Management Raises Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Narwhal Capital Management boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 13.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 177,238 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,522 shares during the period. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $6,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CSCO. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Cisco Systems by 103.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 48,175,664 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,249,322,000 after acquiring an additional 24,469,149 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,129,042 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,032,099,000 after acquiring an additional 5,546,028 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 22,137,775 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,024,437,000 after acquiring an additional 3,834,365 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 83.2% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 6,240,073 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $245,297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,834,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMF Pensionsforsakring AB bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $129,419,000. 71.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Cisco Systems stock opened at $36.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.02, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.87. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.40 and a 52 week high of $50.28.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $12.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.09 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 34.75% and a net margin of 22.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CSCO. UBS Group began coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered Cisco Systems to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup cut Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.05.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Irving Tan sold 4,141 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total transaction of $174,253.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,296,188.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 45,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $1,890,450.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 60,166 shares of company stock worth $2,528,248. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Recommended Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.