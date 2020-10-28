Narwhal Capital Management Reduces Stock Position in Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON)

Narwhal Capital Management cut its holdings in shares of Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,485 shares during the quarter. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in Peloton were worth $2,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Peloton in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,161,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Peloton by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,118,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787,516 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in Peloton during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,802,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Peloton during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,557,000. Finally, Chilton Investment Co. LLC acquired a new position in Peloton during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Institutional investors own 59.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Peloton alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on PTON shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Peloton from $65.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Peloton from $59.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Peloton from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Peloton from $72.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Peloton from $50.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Peloton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.62.

In other Peloton news, Director Howard C. Draft sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.65, for a total transaction of $2,633,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 122,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,072,358.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, President William Lynch sold 313,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.88, for a total transaction of $25,355,880.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 187,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,165,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 979,996 shares of company stock worth $89,807,415.

NASDAQ PTON opened at $121.15 on Wednesday. Peloton has a 1-year low of $17.70 and a 1-year high of $139.75. The company has a market cap of $34.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $106.62 and a 200-day moving average of $67.02.

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 10th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.17. Peloton had a negative net margin of 3.93% and a negative return on equity of 4.54%. The business had revenue of $607.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.07) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 171.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Peloton will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Peloton Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

Featured Story: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.