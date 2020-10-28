Narwhal Capital Management Sells 1,555 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL)

Narwhal Capital Management trimmed its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL) by 23.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,555 shares during the quarter. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 92.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 128,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,630,000 after purchasing an additional 61,665 shares in the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $9,167,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 63,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,271,000 after purchasing an additional 5,239 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $204,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $545,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:RWL opened at $54.57 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.40. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF has a 1-year low of $37.44 and a 1-year high of $59.87.

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

Featured Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.