Narwhal Capital Management Sells 273 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Narwhal Capital Management reduced its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,765 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 273 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for approximately 1.2% of Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in Adobe were worth $7,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe in the second quarter worth $30,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 81.0% in the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $478.56 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $486.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $430.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $229.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.27, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.97. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $255.13 and a 12-month high of $536.88.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.84% and a net margin of 31.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.26, for a total value of $299,556.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,118,912.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.59, for a total value of $2,237,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 40,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,018,630.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,376 shares of company stock valued at $20,042,368 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and set a $562.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a $560.00 price objective on Adobe and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. UBS Group increased their price target on Adobe from $540.00 to $577.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Adobe from $450.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Adobe from $375.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Adobe presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $504.86.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

