Narwhal Capital Management Sells 33,000 Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Narwhal Capital Management decreased its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 62.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,000 shares during the period. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 517.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 212.8% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 11,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 7,743 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the third quarter valued at $44,000.

PGX stock opened at $14.82 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.48. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 52-week low of $9.71 and a 52-week high of $15.28.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

