Narwhal Capital Management Sells 417 Shares of The Unilever Group (NYSE:UL)

Narwhal Capital Management reduced its stake in shares of The Unilever Group (NYSE:UL) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 417 shares during the period. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in The Unilever Group were worth $4,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UL. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in The Unilever Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 60,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,052,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of The Unilever Group by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 35,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,774,000 after buying an additional 7,949 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of The Unilever Group by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,550,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,567,000 after buying an additional 262,786 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. increased its holdings in shares of The Unilever Group by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 29,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after buying an additional 9,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Unilever Group by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Unilever Group stock opened at $60.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $71.27 billion, a PE ratio of 21.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.45. The Unilever Group has a 12-month low of $44.06 and a 12-month high of $63.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.19.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a $0.4845 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. This is a positive change from The Unilever Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The Unilever Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.03%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of The Unilever Group in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of The Unilever Group in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Unilever Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of The Unilever Group in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Unilever Group in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Unilever Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.50.

The Unilever Group, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

