Narwhal Capital Management Sells 4,696 Shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ:PENN)

Narwhal Capital Management cut its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ:PENN) by 42.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,696 shares during the quarter. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in Penn National Gaming were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 12,142,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418,799 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,072,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628,758 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,458,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,754,000 after acquiring an additional 62,171 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,497,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,746,000 after acquiring an additional 214,504 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,171,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,779,000 after acquiring an additional 71,363 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.81% of the company’s stock.

PENN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $22.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Penn National Gaming from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Penn National Gaming from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Penn National Gaming from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Penn National Gaming from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Penn National Gaming has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.75.

NASDAQ:PENN opened at $57.75 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.85 and its 200 day moving average is $40.99. Penn National Gaming, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $3.75 and a fifty-two week high of $76.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a PE ratio of -7.84 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.69) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.06) by $0.37. The company had revenue of $305.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.94 million. Penn National Gaming had a negative return on equity of 15.63% and a negative net margin of 21.16%. Penn National Gaming’s quarterly revenue was down 76.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Penn National Gaming, Inc will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

In other Penn National Gaming news, CAO Christine Labombard sold 6,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.03, for a total value of $320,656.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,715,951.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carl Sottosanti sold 66,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.09, for a total value of $3,121,172.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 152,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,196,717.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 111,221 shares of company stock worth $5,973,002 in the last ninety days. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, managed, or had ownership interests in 40 facilities in 18 jurisdictions.

