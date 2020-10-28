Narwhal Capital Management Sells 5,766 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Narwhal Capital Management decreased its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,302 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 5,766 shares during the quarter. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $3,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BA. Optimal Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Boeing by 49.1% in the first quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,407 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Boeing in the second quarter valued at $303,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in The Boeing by 40.1% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 18,316 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,356,000 after buying an additional 5,238 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD lifted its holdings in The Boeing by 3.3% in the second quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 3,122 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Courier Capital LLC lifted its holdings in The Boeing by 3.4% in the second quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 7,679 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. 52.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Boeing alerts:

In other The Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 1,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $173.36 per share, with a total value of $199,710.72. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,152 shares in the company, valued at $199,710.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BA opened at $155.24 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $163.57 and a 200 day moving average of $163.52. The company has a market cap of $87.63 billion, a PE ratio of -30.74 and a beta of 1.37. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $89.00 and a 12 month high of $375.60.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($4.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.93) by ($1.86). The business had revenue of $11.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.95 billion. The Boeing had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 4.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($5.82) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BA shares. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a report on Monday, July 20th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $225.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. UBS Group set a $150.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.82.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Read More: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.