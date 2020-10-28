Narwhal Capital Management Sells 7,040 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Narwhal Capital Management cut its stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 68.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,225 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 7,040 shares during the quarter. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 4.6% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 23,233 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the first quarter worth $1,436,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the first quarter worth $476,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 41.6% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,317 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 3,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 16.1% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 176,223 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $16,122,000 after purchasing an additional 24,436 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 3,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.85, for a total value of $371,004.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,139 shares in the company, valued at $338,541.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 2,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.73, for a total value of $300,203.53. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $422,416.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,610 shares of company stock worth $1,054,720 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

AKAM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Akamai Technologies from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $112.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 29th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.00.

Shares of AKAM stock opened at $106.71 on Wednesday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.18 and a fifty-two week high of $120.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.34, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 3.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.73.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.33. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 17.82%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides Web Application Protector to safeguard web assets from web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Edge DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Site Shield that prevents attacker from directly targeting the application origin and forces traffic to go through its network, where attack can be better detected and mitigated; identity Cloud, a customer identity access management solution; Prolexic Routed to protect web- and IP-based application; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

