Narwhal Capital Management Sells 7,599 Shares of Pioneer Municipal High Inc (NYSE:MAV)

Narwhal Capital Management reduced its position in Pioneer Municipal High Inc (NYSE:MAV) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 103,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,599 shares during the quarter. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in Pioneer Municipal High were worth $1,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Busey Wealth Management bought a new position in Pioneer Municipal High during the second quarter valued at $107,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Pioneer Municipal High by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 381,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,886,000 after purchasing an additional 22,563 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Pioneer Municipal High during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,006,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Pioneer Municipal High by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 130,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 26,473 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Pioneer Municipal High by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 64,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the period.

Separately, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Pioneer Municipal High to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 17th.

NYSE:MAV opened at $10.86 on Wednesday. Pioneer Municipal High Inc has a fifty-two week low of $7.61 and a fifty-two week high of $11.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.76.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 16th will be issued a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 15th.

Pioneer Municipal High Profile

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in municipal bonds. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital High Yield Municipal Bond Index and the Barclays Capital Municipal Bond Index.

