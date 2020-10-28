Narwhal Capital Management Sells 8,871 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Narwhal Capital Management reduced its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 27.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 23,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 8,871 shares during the quarter. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPD. Blackstone Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 238.0% in the second quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 76,906,182 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,397,385,000 after acquiring an additional 54,149,658 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $162,401,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 31.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,306,162 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $160,531,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221,464 shares during the last quarter. LSP Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,568,000. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 104.0% during the second quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 2,210,588 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $40,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127,038 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EPD opened at $17.26 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $10.27 and a 52 week high of $29.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.71 and its 200 day moving average is $17.70. The company has a market cap of $37.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.42.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.48. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is currently 82.79%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EPD. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.36.

In related news, CEO Aj Teague acquired 10,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.03 per share, with a total value of $170,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,958,357 shares in the company, valued at $33,350,819.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 35,000 shares of company stock worth $345,300. Insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

