Narwhal Capital Management Sells 9,925 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Narwhal Capital Management cut its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 67.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,925 shares during the period. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VNQ. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Moneywise Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Moneywise Inc. now owns 4,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 14,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 6,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 1,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $77.94 on Wednesday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.58 and a fifty-two week high of $99.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $80.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.90.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

