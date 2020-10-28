National Bank Financial Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO)

Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Eldorado Gold in a report issued on Wednesday, October 21st. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $1.04 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.10. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Eldorado Gold’s FY2021 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

EGO has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet upgraded Eldorado Gold from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. TD Securities increased their target price on Eldorado Gold from $10.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Eldorado Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. CIBC restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.50.

NYSE:EGO opened at $13.24 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Eldorado Gold has a 12-month low of $4.60 and a 12-month high of $14.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.74.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. Eldorado Gold had a return on equity of 2.42% and a net margin of 16.51%. The business had revenue of $255.92 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Eldorado Gold during the 1st quarter worth $85,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in Eldorado Gold during the 2nd quarter worth $108,000. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Eldorado Gold during the 2nd quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Eldorado Gold during the 2nd quarter worth $174,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

Eldorado Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries engage in the exploration, discovery, acquisition, financing, development, production, sale, and reclamation of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore.

