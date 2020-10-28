National Bank Financial Comments on Sherritt International Co. (S.TO)’s FY2020 Earnings (TSE:S)

Sherritt International Co. (S.TO) (TSE:S) – Analysts at National Bank Financial upped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sherritt International Co. (S.TO) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 21st. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.22) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.26).

Get Sherritt International Co. (S.TO) alerts:

TSE S opened at C$0.27 on Monday. Sherritt International Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.07 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.30. The stock has a market cap of $105.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.21 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.22.

Sherritt International Co. (S.TO) (TSE:S) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported C($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$40.90 million for the quarter.

In other Sherritt International Co. (S.TO) news, Director Maryse Belanger purchased 300,000 shares of Sherritt International Co. (S.TO) stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.21 per share, with a total value of C$62,670.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 300,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$62,670.

Sherritt International Co. (S.TO) Company Profile

Sherritt International Corporation engages in the mining, refining, and sale of nickel and cobalt from lateritic ores primarily in Europe, Japan, and China. It produces and sells agriculture fertilizers in Western Canada; and provides additional fertilizer storage and administrative facilities in Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta, and Canada.

Featured Article: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for Sherritt International Co. (S.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherritt International Co. (S.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.