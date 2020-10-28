National Bank Financial Downgrades Boyd Group Income Fund (TSE:BYD) to Sector Perform

Boyd Group Income Fund (TSE:BYD) was downgraded by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$230.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of C$235.00. National Bank Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 17.95% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BYD. Cormark increased their price target on shares of Boyd Group Income Fund from C$215.00 to C$235.00 in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Boyd Group Income Fund from C$218.00 to C$222.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Raymond James set a C$240.00 target price on shares of Boyd Group Income Fund and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Boyd Group Income Fund from C$245.00 to C$240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Boyd Group Income Fund has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$218.40.

Get Boyd Group Income Fund alerts:

Shares of Boyd Group Income Fund stock opened at C$194.99 on Monday. Boyd Group Income Fund has a 12-month low of C$125.01 and a 12-month high of C$231.52. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$203.94 and its 200-day moving average price is C$200.17.

Boyd Group Income Fund (TSE:BYD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported C($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($1.29) by C$0.96. The firm had revenue of C$426.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$445.95 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Boyd Group Income Fund will post 5.7999998 earnings per share for the current year.

Boyd Group Income Fund Company Profile

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Services, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

See Also: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Group Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Group Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.