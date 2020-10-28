National Bank Financial Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for NEWMONT GOLD-TS (TSE:NGT)

NEWMONT GOLD-TS (TSE:NGT) – National Bank Financial boosted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for NEWMONT GOLD-TS in a report issued on Wednesday, October 21st. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $3.19 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.97. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for NEWMONT GOLD-TS’s FY2021 earnings at $5.25 EPS.

Shares of NEWMONT GOLD-TS stock opened at C$81.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.62, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of $65.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$83.59 and its 200-day moving average is C$84.63. NEWMONT GOLD-TS has a one year low of C$44.00 and a one year high of C$96.45.

NEWMONT GOLD-TS (TSE:NGT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.46 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.18 billion.

About NEWMONT GOLD-TS

Newmont Goldcorp Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

