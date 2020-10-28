National Bank Financial Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO) (TSE:AEM)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO) (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO) in a report released on Wednesday, October 21st. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now expects that the company will post earnings of $5.10 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.51.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO) (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$772.57 million during the quarter.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Cormark raised their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO) from C$114.00 to C$120.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Eight Capital lifted their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO) from C$105.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th.

Shares of TSE:AEM opened at C$106.21 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$106.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$94.87. The company has a market cap of $25.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.73. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a one year low of C$43.25 and a one year high of C$117.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.76, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

In related news, Senior Officer R. Gregory Laing sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$109.64, for a total transaction of C$383,740.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$7,456,068.20. Also, Senior Officer Louise Grondin sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$104.68, for a total transaction of C$1,203,820.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,989 shares in the company, valued at C$6,489,008.52. Insiders have sold 26,794 shares of company stock worth $2,889,285 over the last three months.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

