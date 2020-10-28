National Bank Financial Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Franco-Nevada Co. (FNV.TO) (TSE:FNV)

Franco-Nevada Co. (FNV.TO) (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial raised their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (FNV.TO) in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 21st. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now forecasts that the company will earn $0.73 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.51. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Franco-Nevada Co. (FNV.TO)’s FY2020 earnings at $2.90 EPS.

Franco-Nevada Co. (FNV.TO) (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.64 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$270.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$261.72 million.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Franco-Nevada Co. (FNV.TO) from C$184.00 to C$188.00 in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Franco-Nevada Co. (FNV.TO) from C$215.00 to C$220.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Eight Capital raised their price target on Franco-Nevada Co. (FNV.TO) from C$200.00 to C$225.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on Franco-Nevada Co. (FNV.TO) from C$235.00 to C$245.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 6th.

Shares of TSE FNV opened at C$181.91 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $34.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 163.29. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 12-month low of C$105.93 and a 12-month high of C$222.15. The company has a current ratio of 13.54, a quick ratio of 11.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$186.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$191.43.

In other news, Director Catharine Elizabeth Goddard Farrow sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$199.51, for a total value of C$997,545.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$60,052.21. Also, Senior Officer Sandip Rana sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$208.46, for a total value of C$2,084,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$8,471,565.30.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

