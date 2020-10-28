National Bank Financial Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB)

Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial cut their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Taseko Mines in a report released on Wednesday, October 21st. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now forecasts that the mining company will earn ($0.11) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.06). National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Taseko Mines’ FY2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on TGB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taseko Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Taseko Mines from $1.60 to $1.70 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Taseko Mines from $0.80 to $1.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Taseko Mines from $1.00 to $1.10 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.19.

Shares of TGB stock opened at $1.04 on Monday. Taseko Mines has a 12 month low of $0.20 and a 12 month high of $1.34.

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01).

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Taseko Mines in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taseko Mines in the second quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its holdings in shares of Taseko Mines by 88.5% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 63,900 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter.

Taseko Mines Company Profile

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. The company also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, the Harmony Gold Project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project situated in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

