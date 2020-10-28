National Bank Financial Weighs in on Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO)’s FY2020 Earnings (TSE:EDV)

Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) (TSE:EDV) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial upped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 21st. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now anticipates that the company will earn $3.41 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.00.
Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) (TSE:EDV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C$0.55. The business had revenue of C$350.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$495.12 million.
Shares of TSE:EDV opened at C$34.53 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$34.63 and its 200 day moving average is C$32.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.17, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Endeavour Mining Co. has a 1 year low of C$15.68 and a 1 year high of C$39.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion and a P/E ratio of -23.67.
Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) Company Profile
Endeavour Mining Corporation operates as an intermediate gold producer in West Africa. Its flagship properties are the HoundÃ© mine located in Burkina Faso and the Ity CIL project located in CÃ´te d'Ivoire. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved and probable reserves of 7.9 million ounces, as well as measured and indicated resources of 15.1 million ounces of gold.
