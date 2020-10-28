National Bank Financial Weighs in on Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SSL.TO)’s Q3 2020 Earnings (TSE:SSL)

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SSL.TO) (TSE:SSL) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SSL.TO) in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 21st. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle anticipates that the company will earn $0.05 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $15.50 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SSL.TO)’s FY2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SSL.TO) (TSE:SSL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$25.97 million for the quarter.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SSL.TO) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. TD Securities upgraded Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SSL.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SSL.TO) in a research report on Friday, July 31st. CIBC lifted their price target on Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SSL.TO) from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SSL.TO) in a research report on Friday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SSL.TO) has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$14.88.

TSE:SSL opened at C$10.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 10.98 and a quick ratio of 10.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$11.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$11.47. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$4.64 and a 1 year high of C$14.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 256.67.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SSL.TO) Company Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

