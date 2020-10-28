National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) Stock Price Down 8.9%

National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) shares were down 8.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.02 and last traded at $2.05. Approximately 750,900 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 855,715 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.25.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NCMI. TheStreet raised National CineMedia from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Barrington Research raised National CineMedia from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.50 price target for the company in a report on Friday, September 4th. Wedbush cut National CineMedia from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $4.50 to $3.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine lowered National CineMedia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.20.

The firm has a market capitalization of $156.04 million, a P/E ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.81 and a 200 day moving average of $3.01.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $4.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 million. National CineMedia had a negative return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 3.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 96.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that National CineMedia, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other National CineMedia news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard bought 74,831 shares of National CineMedia stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.89 per share, with a total value of $216,261.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 21.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,643 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in National CineMedia by 9.1% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 46,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in National CineMedia by 18.7% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 29,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in National CineMedia by 242.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 8,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in National CineMedia by 55.1% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,124 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 12,118 shares during the last quarter. 83.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

National CineMedia Company Profile (NASDAQ:NCMI)

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates a digital in-theater network in North America. The company engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

