National Instruments (NATI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect National Instruments to post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. National Instruments has set its Q3 2020

After-Hours guidance at 0.14-0.28 EPS and its Q3 guidance at $0.14-0.28 EPS.Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.08). National Instruments had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 19.25%. The company had revenue of $301.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.51 million. On average, analysts expect National Instruments to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ NATI opened at $34.02 on Wednesday. National Instruments has a 1-year low of $20.42 and a 1-year high of $47.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.79 and a 200-day moving average of $37.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 0.97.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on National Instruments in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub downgraded National Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of National Instruments in a report on Sunday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised National Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. National Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.57.

In other National Instruments news, CMO Carla Pineyro Sublett sold 5,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.88, for a total transaction of $199,600.44. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 31,576 shares in the company, valued at $1,132,946.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox with built-in libraries for measurement, analysis, and engineering UI design; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools designed for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio to acquire, analyze, and display measurement data.

