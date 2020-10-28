National Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

National Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04), RTT News reports. National Oilwell Varco had a negative return on equity of 2.32% and a negative net margin of 35.56%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. National Oilwell Varco’s revenue was down 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE NOV opened at $8.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.83 and a 200-day moving average of $11.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.89. National Oilwell Varco has a 52 week low of $8.00 and a 52 week high of $25.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.86.

Several analysts have issued reports on NOV shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on National Oilwell Varco in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of National Oilwell Varco from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of National Oilwell Varco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of National Oilwell Varco from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of National Oilwell Varco from $11.40 to $11.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. National Oilwell Varco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.55.

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. It operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The company offers various equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations.

