National Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

National Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04), RTT News reports. National Oilwell Varco had a negative return on equity of 2.32% and a negative net margin of 35.56%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. National Oilwell Varco’s revenue was down 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE NOV opened at $8.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.83 and a 200-day moving average of $11.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.89. National Oilwell Varco has a 52 week low of $8.00 and a 52 week high of $25.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.86.

Several analysts have issued reports on NOV shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on National Oilwell Varco in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of National Oilwell Varco from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of National Oilwell Varco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of National Oilwell Varco from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of National Oilwell Varco from $11.40 to $11.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. National Oilwell Varco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.55.

National Oilwell Varco Company Profile

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. It operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The company offers various equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations.

