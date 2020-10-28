Natus Medical (NTUS) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect Natus Medical to post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $84.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.20 million. Natus Medical had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 6.05%. On average, analysts expect Natus Medical to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Natus Medical stock opened at $18.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $611.37 million, a PE ratio of -902.05 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.82 and its 200 day moving average is $20.43. Natus Medical has a 1 year low of $16.38 and a 1 year high of $34.89.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NTUS shares. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Natus Medical in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Natus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Natus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Natus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Natus Medical presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Natus Medical Incorporated provides medical device solutions focusing on the diagnosis and treatment of patients with central nervous and sensory system disorders worldwide. It offers products and services used for the screening, detection, treatment, monitoring, and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological and neurosurgical treatments, epilepsy, sleep disorders, and neuromuscular diseases.

