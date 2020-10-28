NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.14, Fidelity Earnings reports. NBT Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 19.05%.

Shares of NBTB stock opened at $28.35 on Wednesday. NBT Bancorp has a twelve month low of $26.29 and a twelve month high of $41.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

In related news, Director Joseph A. Santangelo purchased 3,000 shares of NBT Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.15 per share, with a total value of $93,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $615,212.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director V Daniel Robinson II sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total value of $320,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $434,895.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $949,400 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

NBTB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded NBT Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. ValuEngine cut NBT Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut NBT Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on NBT Bancorp from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

NBT Bancorp Company Profile

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, direct loans, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans.

