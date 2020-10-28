NCC Group (OTCMKTS:NCCGF) Hits New 12-Month High at $2.50

NCC Group plc (OTCMKTS:NCCGF)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.50 and last traded at $2.50, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.50.

A number of research firms have commented on NCCGF. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NCC Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of NCC Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.30.

NCC Group plc provides cyber security and risk mitigation services in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Assurance and Software Resilience. The company provides cyber security services, such as penetration testing and security assessments, managed detection and response, vulnerability scanning, compliance and accreditations, risk management, products and cloud services, technology solutions, threat intelligence, specialist practices, and training.

