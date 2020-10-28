NetSTREIT (NTST) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

NetSTREIT (NASDAQ:NTST) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect NetSTREIT to post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NetSTREIT stock opened at $17.64 on Wednesday. NetSTREIT has a 1 year low of $16.77 and a 1 year high of $19.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.24.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of NetSTREIT in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.50 target price on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of NetSTREIT in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of NetSTREIT in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of NetSTREIT in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of NetSTREIT in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NetSTREIT has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.39.

NetSTREIT is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring Single-Tenant Net Lease Retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high quality single tenant real estate properties net leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

