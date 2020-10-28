New Age Beverages (NASDAQ:NBEV) Trading Down 10.6%

New Age Beverages Corp (NASDAQ:NBEV) traded down 10.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.45 and last traded at $2.54. 3,638,486 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 38% from the average session volume of 2,633,565 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.84.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised New Age Beverages from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Alliance Global Partners increased their price objective on New Age Beverages from $3.50 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered New Age Beverages from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on New Age Beverages in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get New Age Beverages alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $264.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

New Age Beverages (NASDAQ:NBEV) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $62.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.87 million. New Age Beverages had a negative net margin of 38.26% and a negative return on equity of 48.54%. Equities analysts predict that New Age Beverages Corp will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBEV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of New Age Beverages by 117.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 166,131 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of New Age Beverages by 198.0% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 178,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 118,400 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in New Age Beverages during the second quarter worth $144,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in New Age Beverages by 8.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,136,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 89,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in New Age Beverages during the second quarter worth $119,000. 22.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

New Age Beverages Company Profile (NASDAQ:NBEV)

New Age Beverages Corporation, a healthy functional beverage company, engages in the development, marketing, sales, and distribution of beverages. The company offers ready to drink (RTD) tea, RTD coffee, kombucha, energy drinks, relaxation drinks, coconut waters, functional waters, and rehydration beverages, as well as functional medical beverages.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for New Age Beverages Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Age Beverages and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.