NEWMONT GOLD-TS (NGT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

NEWMONT GOLD-TS (TSE:NGT) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect NEWMONT GOLD-TS to post earnings of C$0.96 per share for the quarter.

NEWMONT GOLD-TS (TSE:NGT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.46 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.18 billion.

Shares of NGT stock opened at C$81.15 on Wednesday. NEWMONT GOLD-TS has a 1-year low of C$44.00 and a 1-year high of C$96.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.62. The company has a market capitalization of $65.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$83.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$84.63.

Separately, National Bank Financial lowered their price target on NEWMONT GOLD-TS from C$125.00 to C$121.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd.

About NEWMONT GOLD-TS

Newmont Goldcorp Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

