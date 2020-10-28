Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) Trading Down 5.7%

Shares of Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR) fell 5.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.81 and last traded at $0.83. 1,133,915 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 1,238,251 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.88.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Newpark Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.50.

Get Newpark Resources alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $74.64 million, a PE ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 3.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.68.

Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $101.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.73 million. Newpark Resources had a negative return on equity of 5.60% and a negative net margin of 8.64%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Newpark Resources, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NR. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Newpark Resources by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,397,467 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,117,000 after purchasing an additional 112,312 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Newpark Resources by 164.6% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 681,611 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 424,005 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Newpark Resources by 103.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,034,685 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 525,468 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Newpark Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,225,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Newpark Resources by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 653,453 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 25,173 shares during the last quarter. 83.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newpark Resources Company Profile (NYSE:NR)

Newpark Resources, Inc supplies products, rentals, and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. The company operates through two segments, Fluids Systems; and Mats and Integrated Services. The Fluids Systems segment offers drilling and completion fluids products, technical services, and other minerals to customers in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific regions.

Further Reading: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Newpark Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newpark Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.