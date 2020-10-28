Newton Trading 9.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days (NEW)

Newton (CURRENCY:NEW) traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 28th. Newton has a market capitalization of $6.48 million and approximately $840,161.00 worth of Newton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Newton coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit, Huobi Global and Huobi Korea. In the last seven days, Newton has traded down 9.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Newton alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007471 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001854 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.45 or 0.00085505 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.72 or 0.00229477 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00032629 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $172.18 or 0.01286233 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000200 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000597 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 202.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002172 BTC.

Newton Profile

Newton’s launch date was October 11th, 2018. Newton’s total supply is 98,823,661,261 coins and its circulating supply is 20,571,994,592 coins. Newton’s official Twitter account is @newton_project . The official website for Newton is www.newtonproject.org

Buying and Selling Newton

Newton can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Global, Hotbit and Huobi Korea. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Newton should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Newton using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Newton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Newton and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.