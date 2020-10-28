NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NREF) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:NREF) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has set its Q4 2020

Pre-Market guidance at 0.46-0.50 EPS and its Q3 2020

Pre-Market guidance at 0.38-0.42 EPS.Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:NREF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.04).

Shares of NREF stock opened at $13.51 on Wednesday. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a 52-week low of $6.34 and a 52-week high of $19.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.42 and its 200-day moving average is $14.47.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.84%.

In other NexPoint Real Estate Finance news, President James D. Dondero bought 7,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.29 per share, for a total transaction of $110,164.45. Also, President James D. Dondero bought 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.18 per share, for a total transaction of $31,434.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 22,853 shares of company stock worth $372,693.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th.

About NexPoint Real Estate Finance

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, and alternative structured financings in commercial real estate properties, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage backed securities securitizations.

