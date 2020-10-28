Next.exchange (NEXT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $527,842.77

Next.exchange (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 28th. Next.exchange has a market cap of $527,842.77 and $601.00 worth of Next.exchange was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Next.exchange has traded down 12.1% against the dollar. One Next.exchange token can now be bought for about $0.0847 or 0.00000896 BTC on exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Crex24 and IDEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0936 or 0.00000699 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00031652 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00006131 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007472 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00004627 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $551.63 or 0.04120735 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00028784 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.48 or 0.00250126 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Next.exchange Profile

Next.exchange (NEXT) is a token. It launched on November 15th, 2017. Next.exchange’s total supply is 16,788,346 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 tokens. Next.exchange’s official Twitter account is @NextExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Next.exchange is next.exchange . Next.exchange’s official message board is medium.com/nextexchange . The Reddit community for Next.exchange is /r/NEXTexchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Next.exchange

Next.exchange can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Next.exchange directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Next.exchange should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Next.exchange using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

