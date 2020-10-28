NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) PT Raised to $14.00 at Morgan Stanley

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, AR Network reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential downside of 0.92% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on NXGN. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on NextGen Healthcare from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. NextGen Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.13.

Get NextGen Healthcare alerts:

Shares of NextGen Healthcare stock opened at $14.13 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.92. NextGen Healthcare has a 1-year low of $5.10 and a 1-year high of $18.49. The company has a market cap of $942.03 million, a P/E ratio of 157.00, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.12.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10. NextGen Healthcare had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 1.01%. The firm had revenue of $140.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.04 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that NextGen Healthcare will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lance Rosenzweig sold 1,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.54, for a total transaction of $25,648.56. 18.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextGen Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 1,986.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 9,435 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,320 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

NextGen Healthcare Company Profile

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides ambulatory-focused healthcare software and services solutions in the United States. The company offers NextGen Enterprise electronic health record (EHR), which stores and maintains clinical patient information; and a workflow module, prescription management, automatic document and letter generation, patient education, referral tracking, interfaces to billing and lab systems, physician alerts and reminders, and reporting and data analysis tools.

Further Reading: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for NextGen Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextGen Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.