NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) Trading Down 7.3%

Shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) traded down 7.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.86 and last traded at $1.90. 1,021,852 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 1,879,003 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.05.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Bank of America raised NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $2.90 target price on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $2.75 to $3.20 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.83.

The company has a market capitalization of $411.51 million, a P/E ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 3.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.41.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.17. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative return on equity of 15.21% and a negative net margin of 14.68%. The company had revenue of $196.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.27 million. NexTier Oilfield Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,983,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,661,000 after buying an additional 52,063 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,942,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,208,000 after buying an additional 626,300 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,240,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after buying an additional 181,599 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,401,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,433,000 after purchasing an additional 226,171 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 293.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,156,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after purchasing an additional 862,933 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Company Profile (NYSE:NEX)

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc provides integrated well completion services primarily in the United States. Its principal service offerings include horizontal and vertical fracturing, wireline perforation and logging, and engineered solutions. The company also provides cementing and drilling services; and engineering software and technical guidance for remedial cementing applications and acidizing.

