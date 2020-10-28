NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) Shares Down 8.1%

NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) shares fell 8.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.56 and last traded at $3.61. 1,197,965 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 1,571,263 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.93.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NGL. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of NGL Energy Partners from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of NGL Energy Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of NGL Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NGL Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on NGL Energy Partners from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.53.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $376.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 2.92.

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.40). NGL Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 5.53% and a positive return on equity of 6.34%. The business had revenue of $844.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.96) EPS. NGL Energy Partners’s revenue was down 54.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that NGL Energy Partners LP will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NGL Energy Partners in the first quarter valued at $283,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in NGL Energy Partners by 245.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 71,348 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 50,667 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in NGL Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $431,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in NGL Energy Partners by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,917,192 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,585,000 after purchasing an additional 276,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in NGL Energy Partners by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 38,319 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 7,454 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.68% of the company’s stock.

NGL Energy Partners Company Profile (NYSE:NGL)

NGL Energy Partners LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the crude oil logistics, water solutions, liquids, retail propane, and refined products and renewables businesses. The Crude Oil Logistics segment purchases crude oil from producers and transports it to refineries for resale at pipeline injection stations, storage terminals, barge loading facilities, rail facilities, refineries, and other trade hubs; and provides storage, terminaling, trucking, marine, and pipeline transportation services.

