Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The industrial goods maker reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Nidec had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 5.17%.

OTCMKTS:NJDCY opened at $25.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $59.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.10. Nidec has a twelve month low of $10.70 and a twelve month high of $26.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Get Nidec alerts:

NJDCY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Nidec from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nidec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd.

Nidec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and sells motors, electronics and optical components, and other related products in Japan and internationally. The company offers medium- and large-size motors, small-size and precision motors, motor-related products, units and modules, automotive components, mechanical equipment, inspection and measuring equipment, electronic devices, sensors, and other products.

Featured Article: What does earnings per share mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Nidec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nidec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.