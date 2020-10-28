Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) Stock Price Down 7.2%

Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA)’s share price fell 7.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $20.71 and last traded at $20.91. 8,117,011 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 15,016,710 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.54.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NKLA. Wedbush cut Nikola from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Nikola from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Nikola from $49.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 21st. BidaskClub upgraded Nikola from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Nikola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nikola has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.20.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.23.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.02 million. The business’s revenue was up 176.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Nikola Co. will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 1,400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.69, for a total transaction of $59,766,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Trevor R. Milton bought 41,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,279,674.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NKLA. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Nikola during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Nikola during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in shares of Nikola during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nikola during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nikola during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.09% of the company’s stock.

Nikola Company Profile

Nikola Corporation operates as an integrated zero emissions transportation systems provider. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems, and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. The company also develops electric vehicle solutions for military and outdoor recreational applications.

