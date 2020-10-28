NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) Stock Price Down 5.7%

NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) shares fell 5.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $22.85 and last traded at $23.11. 686,342 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 1,107,948 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.50.
Several brokerages recently commented on NMIH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on NMI from $18.50 to $23.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Citigroup started coverage on NMI in a report on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded NMI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. B. Riley upped their target price on NMI from $20.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded NMI from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.42.
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NMIH. Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NMI by 115.9% in the 3rd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 218,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,881,000 after buying an additional 117,034 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in NMI by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in NMI by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 99,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,767,000 after buying an additional 2,995 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in NMI by 70.4% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 39,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 16,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NMI during the 3rd quarter worth $84,000. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NMI Company Profile (NASDAQ:NMIH)
NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, Internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.
