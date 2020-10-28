NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) Stock Price Down 5.7%

NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) shares fell 5.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $22.85 and last traded at $23.11. 686,342 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 1,107,948 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.50.

Several brokerages recently commented on NMIH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on NMI from $18.50 to $23.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Citigroup started coverage on NMI in a report on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded NMI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. B. Riley upped their target price on NMI from $20.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded NMI from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.42.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. NMI had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 43.85%. The business had revenue of $107.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.09 million. On average, research analysts forecast that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NMIH. Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NMI by 115.9% in the 3rd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 218,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,881,000 after buying an additional 117,034 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in NMI by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in NMI by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 99,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,767,000 after buying an additional 2,995 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in NMI by 70.4% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 39,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 16,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NMI during the 3rd quarter worth $84,000. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NMI Company Profile

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, Internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

